You know the phrase, “where there’s smoke, there’s fire.” That’s typically true when it comes to wildfire season in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin DNR Forest Ranger Marc Sass says it’s prime time for wildfires in the state as the snow melts and the vegetation hasn’t had time to green up.

“Wisconsin averages between 1,500 and 3,000 forest fires a year. Right now year to date we have 155 fire that have burned 257 acres,” said Sass.

He says that’s close to average at this point for Wisconsin and most of those fires are from people burning yard waste.

“So far this year, 51% of our fires in the state have been from debris burning; folks cleaning up their yard, whether it’s leaves and sticks and just yard clean-up at the end of the year,” Sass said.

If you’re looking to do a small burn, be sure to check the rules with your local municipality and keep and eye on the weather.

“The safer time to burn is going to be once things are greened up or if you can, burn in the evening. So, after 6pm the humidity come up and the winds die down and the temperatures go down. The threat of that fire escaping or becoming a wildfire or forest fire goes down significantly,” said Sass.

For more information on burning restrictions in Wisconsin or fire activity click HERE.