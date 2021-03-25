KENOSHA- Nearly three months after the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office declined to pursue criminal charges against officer Rusten Sheskey for the shooting of Jacob Blake, the Blake family attorney has filed a civil suit against the Police Department and Officer Sheskey.

“The moving begins now, it’s about accountability now,” Attorney B’Ivory Lamarr told 101-7 The Truth’s Tory Lowe on Thursday.

“It’s likely to be a long road… accountability is not easy,” he continued. “We are prepared to fight and go to trial if we got to.”

The civil suit was filed in Kenosha County on Thursday and seeks still unspecified damages.

Blake was shot last August after a confrontation with Sheskey. The two can be seen on video in close contact before Blake is seen leaning into his vehicle, apparently reaching for something. Sheskey is then seen shooting Blake several times in the back. Blake was paralyzed from the waist down.

Several nights of protests followed the shooting, including one in which Illinois teen Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly shot three protesters, killing two of them. Rittenhouse will soon go to trial on homicide charges.

The Kenosha Police Department has not responded to a request for comment from WTMJ at this time.

