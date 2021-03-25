Friends of Wisconsin State Parks are challenging you to get outside and take part in one of 22 challenges you can complete by Sept. 22nd.

They include hiking, camping, photography, community service at parks, paddle sports, and many others. Complete at least one challenge per family unit to earn a social network badge.

All challenges must take place on a Wisconsin State Park System property—which includes State Parks, Forests, Trails, Recreation Areas, etc. There is no fee to enter the challenge but a state park vehicle admission sticker and/or trail pass is required.

Listen in the player above.