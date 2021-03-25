Milwaukee Brewers fans will no longer be able to use cash when purchasing items at the ballpark.

“In part, (the new policy) is for safety, limiting contact between the seller and the fan,” said Steve Ethier, Sr. VP of Stadium Operations. “But it’s also the future, and we’re very confident it will be something people are used to.”

Fans can use credit cards, debit cards, gift cards, and mobile tools like Apple Pay to pay for food, according to Ethier. The MLB Ballpark App can also be used to make food orders in advance.

How to order food at a ⁦@Brewers⁩ game this summer! Watch below:



✅ Open Camera App

✅ Scan QR Code

✅ Click Link

✅ Order

✅ Automated text when food is ready to be picked up pic.twitter.com/fu487lI5kj — Kevin Wells 🎙 (@Wells15Kevin) March 25, 2021

More from WTMJ’s Kevin Wells at AmFam Field: