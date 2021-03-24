One person is dead and two others were injured after a two-vehicle accident in Bristol Tuesday night.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department says they got word of the accident at 9:29 p.m. on March 23, 2021 at the 13900 block of County Highway C, also known as Wilmot Road, west of County Highway MB.

The crash involved a silver 2007 Toyota Camry and a gray 2017 Ford Focus. The driver of the Camry, the only person inside it, passed away from injuries after being taken to a hospital. The driver and a passenger inside the Focus were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Also assisting the sheriff’s department at the scene were the Village of Bristol Fire and Rescue, the Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue, and the Village of Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department is reminding drivers to always drive safely, and to report any suspicious erratic driving they may observe.