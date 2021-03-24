The Milwaukee VA Medical Center is seeking volunteer drivers to take patients back and forth

to their hospital appointments.



The Disabled American Veterans, which oversees the driving program, needs volunteers for the

Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha and Milwaukee area.



The program is set up to give free rides to patients for their hospital appointments at the

Milwaukee VA Medical Center and Union Grove Clinic. Each year, the DAV transports about 15,000

veterans over 700,000 miles in this area.



Volunteers do not have to be veterans and can drive as often or as little as they like. DAV has

nine set stops in the Racine and Kenosha area and goes directly to patient homes for pick-up and return

in Waukesha and Milwaukee.



Volunteers must pass a no-cost fingerprint background check, physical and road test. DAV asks

volunteers to drive at least two or three times a month, but more days and times are available.



“This is a critical program to ensure our veterans get the care they need and deserve,” said Patty

Davis, DAV hospital service coordinator. “Some drive all day starting at 7 in the morning until 2 in the

afternoon. Some volunteer one day or two days a week, or even once or twice a month. It’s a flexible

schedule.



“Many of our volunteers say they love the camaraderie and friendships they create with the veterans. One volunteer just told me she loves hanging out with the vets and hearing their stories.”



For more information or to volunteer, call Patty Davis at 414-384-2000, ext. 45715