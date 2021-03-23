UNION GROVE, Wis. — A driver of a semi-truck has been issued multiple citations after a collision involving a railroad overpass.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Tuesday morning just after 3 a.m. near 67th Dr. and Mill Ave. in the Village of Union Grove.

Investigators say the semi was hauling pallets of apple juice when it drove underneath the low clearance overpass.

The crash resulted in the top and sides of the trailer being completely severed off, causing extensive debris along the roadway.

The driver of the semi said they did not see the posted signs warning of the low clearance bridge, which has been inactive for numerous years.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

Sheriff’s deputies have 67th Dr, closed between 58th Rd. and Mill Ave. while cleanup continues.

Photo: Racine County Sheriff