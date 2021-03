WEST LAFAYETTE — The Wisconsin Badgers are moving on to the round of 32, following a convincing victory over North Carolina 85-62.

Following Friday’s win, the locker room was fired up.

For the 10th time in program history, they will take on a number one seed in the tournament. This year it’s the Baylor Bears. Overall, the program is 4-6 against top seeded teams, with three victories in the last four tries.

The game tips off Sunday at 1:40 p.m. on CBS.