WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Erik Bilstad – News Director at WTMJ – Erik joins the program to discuss the shooting at Roundy’s Distribution Center in Oconomowoc earlier this week.

Ryan Jenkins – Reporter at TMJ4 News – Ryan joins the program to discuss what it’s like trying to get accurate information to listeners or viewers live on the scene of a crime, like he was in Oconomowoc.

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joins the program to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Wisconsin, the new group becoming eligible on 3/22/21 and when Wisconsinites might see a return to normal.

Jeff Mayers – President of Wispolitics.com – Jeff joins the program to give an update on the state budget-writing process and discusses which bills recently passed by the legislature have a chance of being signed into law.

Bryan Dee – Sports anchor/reporter at WTMJ – Bryan joins the program to discuss the COVID-19 restrictions affecting the NCAA Men’s March Madness tournament in Indiana.