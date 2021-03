MILWAUKEE — In an effort to get those is priority zip codes vaccinated, the city of Milwaukee is opening up a series of mass vaccination sites.

Beginning on Monday, March 22, and running through that Friday, North Division High School and South Division High School will be open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. for COVID-19 vaccinations. No appointments are necessary.

According to the press release, Mayor Tom Barrett will have more details at 1 p.m. on Monday.