The Vatican clarifying this week that the Catholic Church would not bless same-sex unions, saying that God “cannot bless sin.”

A statement from Pope Francis in October of last year, made it seem like there was support for civil unions for same-sex couples.

Chair of the Milwaukee Equal Rights Commission Tony Snell was an alter boy in his youth. He tells me he’s saddened by the recent clarification by the church.

“It continues to be a disappointment throughout my life as an LGBTQ individual to hear that my church that I grew up in has practically disavowed me as a human being. But the Vatican does not define me as a human being or my marriage. I think instead of judging and defining who we can not be, the church should embrace what makes people whole and happy,” said Snell.

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee issued a statement supporting the Vatican.

“The Archdiocese of Milwaukee welcomes the clarification from the Holy See indicating that the Catholic Church does not have the authority or ability to bless same-sex unions. The Church sincerely loves and cares for men and women who experience same-sex attraction. Lovingly sharing what is best for us all means the Church’s ceremonies cannot give the impression that marriage is anything other than the union of one man and one woman,” said Fr. Nathan Reesman, with the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.

