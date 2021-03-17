Migrants along the US/Mexico border.

Migrants along the US/Mexico border.

Migrants along the US/Mexico border.

The U-S is seeing a surge of migrants along the southern border including thousands of unaccompanied children under the age of 18.

On Monday, the Border Patrol experienced about 4,700 people crossing into the U-S illegally from Mexico.

Melody works for a company that partners with faith and community based organizations bringing humanitarian aide to migrants and those in need. She lives in McAllen, Texas and works along the border in Alamo.

Melody tells WTMJ she has seen entire families as well as children come across the border and says more help in needed.

“The problem is the borders and the border patrol are not able to process the influx. So, we are seeing illegal crossings as well. They walk across all by themselves sometimes in groups and then they are picked up by border patrol and processed on the other side even thought they are not coming through the border check points,” said Melody.

To hear the full interview, click on the audio player above.