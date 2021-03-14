CUDAHY, Wis. — One woman is in the hospital after exchanging gunfire with police in Cudahy Saturday night.

Officers were called for a report of a physical fight near the 5800 block of S. Pennsylvania Ave. just before 8 p.m.

Police say officers arrived and made contact with the woman who was armed with a gun.

It’s not clear what sparked the shooting.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the woman after she was shot. No officers were injured.

The Milwaukee Police Department is leading the investigation.