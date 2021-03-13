WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Erik Bilstad – News Director at WTMJ – Erik joins the program to discuss the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan which was signed into law by President Joe Biden this past week. Featuring audio from Wisconsin’s Health and Economy Briefing.

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joins the program to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Wisconsin and the nearly 2 million people who will become eligible for the vaccine starting March 29th.

Kristin Byrne – Investigative reporter at TMJ4 News – Kristin joins the program to discuss a follow-up to a TMJ4 I-team investigation into wait times at VA clinics across Wisconsin.

Debbie Lazaga – Traffic anchor/reporter at WTMJ – Debbie joins the program to discuss the construction project starting along the north leg of the Zoo Interchange on I-41, including specific details about which ramps which will be closed and updated detour routes.

Tony Bettack – Reporter at WTMJ – Tony joins the program to discuss his conversations with business owners who will see a drop in traffic past their stores and restaurants due to the I-41 construction project.

Christine Bellport – Public Information Officer at Wisconsin Department of Emergency Management – Christine joins the program to discuss the importance of having an emergency kit in the home and why it’s a good idea to check the contents of the kit on Daylight Saving weekend.