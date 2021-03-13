MILWAUKEE — Critics of Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson are calling him racist after he told an interviewer that he wasn’t worried about the supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January, but might have been concerned if they had been Black Lives Matter protesters.
Milwaukee Bucks Executive Alex Lasry released a video Saturday. Lasry is running for Johnson’s senate seat.
In an interview, Johnson said he wasn’t afraid on January 6 because he could tell the terrorists “would never do anything to break the law”, but he would have been concerned “if those were Black Lives Matter” supporters.
Speaking with with nationally syndicated conservative radio show host Joe Pagliarulo on Thursday, Johnson said he knew the Trump supporters were people who love the country and respect law enforcement.
State Sen. LaTonya Johnson, a Milwaukee Democrat, also weighed in and called Johnson’s comments “totally racist” and ridiculous.