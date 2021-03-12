Anyone else catch a glimpse of a meteor in the sky over southern Wisconsin Thursday evening?

According to NASA Meteor Watch, a meteoroid entered Earth’s atmosphere about 52 miles above the planet’s surface around 6:47 p.m.

Moving at speeds around 45,000 miles per hour, it traveled 33 miles from a point above State Highway 11 between Monroe and Janesville north-northeast to Quale Airport east-southeast of Madison where it burned up 32 miles above the planet’s surface.

NASA Meteor Watch says they found 60 reports of the meteor making it ways through the sky. It was seen as far north as Appleton, as far west of Waterloo, Iowa, and as far east as Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Bright meteor over lower Wisconsin tonight There are 60 reports from the upper MidWest of a bright meteor seen at 6:47… Posted by NASA Meteor Watch on Thursday, March 11, 2021

The Milwaukee County Transit System also captured the meteor, and shared a collection of videos from their buses of its brief flash in the sky as it burned up in Earth’s atmosphere.

It wasn't as spectacular as some of the past light shows over Milwaukee County, but our bus cameras spotted a meteor flash across the sky at 6:47 p.m. CST last night.



Let us know in the replies if your route is featured in this clip!

No estimate has been provided as to how big the meteor was.