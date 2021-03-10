MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers’ newest member is outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

Bradley Jr’s entire eight-year career was spent with the Boston Red Sox. Lifetime, he’s a .239 hitter with 98 home runs.

“Everyone has received me with open arms. I’m excited. I’m looking forward to seeing what this team can do,” Bradley Jr. says.

Bradley Jr. has one of the best gloves in baseball. Not only will he bring defense, but he also brings World Series experience.

“[This team has] a lot of talent, and it seems like they have a lot of guys that want to win,” Bradley Jr. adds. The last four seasons, the Brewers have been competitive, but have not accomplished the ultimate goal as he did with the Red Sox in 2018.

The question now is how he will fit in with the surplus of outfielders the Brewers possess.

“I think, as a whole, we are very talented individuals. We don’t have to make the lineup card. We just go out there and be prepared to play.”