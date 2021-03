MILWAUKEE- An overnight crash on the city’s northwest side claiming the life of one person.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner was called to the scene near 43rd and Good Hope Road around 3 o’clock this morning. Police say the victim was the lone occupant in the passenger vehicle.

The plow truck was part of the fleet run by Milwaukee County.

The driver of the plow was not injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. No other details have been released.