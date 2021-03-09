MILWAUKEE- City leaders say they’re confident that all teachers who live and work in Milwaukee will have access to a vaccine if they want one by next Monday.

“We are leaving no stone unturned,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said during a news conference Tuesday afternoon. “We know there’s been a lot of disruption for the kids, we know there’s been a lot of disruption in education and we want to make sure those that are working in the schools have access to their vaccinations.”

The State of Wisconsin first opened eligibility for educators on March 1st.

When asked this afternoon, City of Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson clarified that while all educators would have access to the vaccine, not all would have a shot in their arm by Monday.

Milwaukee Public Schools says it wants to begin phasing in more students on April 12th.

Commissioner Johnson also said the city will be issuing new health guidelines next Thursday, but failed to get into specifics, only calling them “comprehensive.”

The Department of Health Services identified 463 new positive cases of COVID-19 today to go along with 29 new deaths. As of this afternoon more than 1.7 million vaccine doses have been administered out of 2.1 million doses that have been allocated to the state.

Details on scheduling a vaccine appointment through the City of Milwaukee can be found here.