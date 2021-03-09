MILWAUKEE — One of the NFL’s premier free agents is hitting the open market Tuesday, following the Packers’ decision not to re-sign him.

Aaron Jones, a 20-touchdown scorer two seasons ago and coming off of back-to-back 1,000 yard rushing seasons could be on his way out of town. That being said nothing is for sure until the ink is on the paper.

“I’m still not sure, though, whether the market is going to be strong for a running back. The leeriness of NFL teams to pay backs and go on to see them struggle or struggle with injuries [plays a role too],” according to ESPN Milwaukee’s Jason Wilde.

It’s true. An ongoing trend in the NFL is finding cheap running backs through the NFL draft, instead of paying them generational money. WTMJ’s Greg Matzek firmly believes the Jones era is over in Green Bay.

And the Aaron Jones era is over in Green Bay. — Greg Matzek (@gmatzek) March 9, 2021

“If I had to vote, I would vote in favor of Greg [Matzek’s] position,” Wilde adds.

It is worth noting, and Wilde did, that both Jones and Jamaal Williams are free agents. Losing both guys would mean a complete reset in the running back room, something that could be a tough sell to fans and an offense that set multiple franchise records last season.

“I would think they need to bring back one. Are they read to start over with AJ Dillon, a draft pick, or [a guy like] James White,” Wilde questions?

To run an offense like the Packers did the last two seasons, you need multiple running backs capable of picking up big yards and selling the play action pass. Only time will tell, but one would guess Williams would be a much cheaper deal for the green and gold.