BOULDER, Col. — Cleanup is underway Sunday after police were called to break up a college party Saturday night in Boulder, Colorado.

Looks like there’s a mask-less party on the Hill in Boulder. Awful, awful look when we’re this close to the end of the pandemic. @CUBoulderPolice @boulderpolice can something be done? pic.twitter.com/UIyD6Gsbhr — Ben Berman (@benfromsf) March 7, 2021

The party escalated from there.

Another student shared this video with @KDVR @channel2kwgn … hundreds of students. No social distancing in sight. 👀 pic.twitter.com/VioLciS0MQ — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) March 7, 2021

Video of when #Boulder police first showed up pic.twitter.com/DRp3z2ubXQ — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) March 7, 2021

The aftermath of an out of control CU Boulder party last night. Police say three officers were assaulted with bricks and rocks and there is extensive property damage. @KDVR pic.twitter.com/xlVgSQ4J6d — Rachel Skytta (@RachelSkytta) March 7, 2021

Regarding what happened tonight on University Hill, the Boulder Department is reviewing all body worn camera footage and shared social media videos/photos to identify the individuals involved in damaging property and assaulting first responders 1/3 #Boulder pic.twitter.com/lsRvIovmy3 — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 7, 2021

The University of Colorado-Boulder says any student who is found responsible for acts of violence toward the law enforcement or other first responders will be expelled and not readmitted.

Police say three officers suffered minor injuries when they were struck by bricks and rocks.