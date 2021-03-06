WTMJ’s Reporter’s Notebook is a show which focuses on the major stories of the week by speaking with the journalists who cover them.

Guests/topics this week include:

Mike Spaulding – Managing Editor at WTMJ – Mike joins the program to break down the COVID-19 vaccination effort underway across Wisconsin.

Tony Atkins – TMJ4 News reporter – Tony was inside Fiserv Forum this week for the Back2Business event hosted by Fiserv and the Milwaukee Bucks. He discusses the partnership and how Wisconsin can encourage/help more Black entrepreneurs.

Debbie Lazaga – Traffic anchor/reporter at WTMJ – Debbie joins the program to discuss Wisconsin’s infrastructure report card and why it’s important.

Margaret Naczek – Milwaukee Business Journal reporter – Margaret joins the program to discuss her piece in the Milwaukee Business Journal focusing on how Summerfest has managed to stay afloat through the pandemic.

Vince Vitrano – TMJ4 News reporter – Vince joins the program to discuss his exclusive look inside Milwaukee’s major museums as they prepare to reopen.