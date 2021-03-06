MILWAUKEE — “It’s just really going to be sad today. You can already hear it in my voice,” Linda Sobleman, Manager of Soblemans At Marquette tells WTMJ’s Kevin Wells.

Soblemans is a staple of Marquette University, and it’s also a place filled with memories and stories for current students and alumni everywhere. Not only that, it’s a gathering place on National Marquette Day, for lifelong friends that met at the university.

Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic kept crowds down, on a day that would normally see the streets jammed with blue and gold.

Sobleman says there were some people that stopped in and some tables filled up, but the atmosphere was clearly different.

‘It’s just been a hard year, this year and last year, for us,” she said. But because of the Marquette student body, Sobleman says they keep a steady business on the weekends.

“The best students in the world come out of this university. They show up and follow protocols and wear their masks”

As March Madness approaches, Sobleman says a Marquette Men’s Basketball tournament appearance would do wonders for her business.

“If Marquette wins [the Big East Tournament and gets into the NCAA tournament] forget about it. You will see blue and gold everywhere,” she adds.

