No serious injuries occurred after a three-vehicle accident took place at the intersection of Highways 20 and 45 in Racine County Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office says their investigation found a Jeep Wrangler was driving north on Highway 45 around 6:22 a.m. when it did not stop at a stop sign at Highway 20. This caused it to strike a semi-truck with a flatbed trailer heading west. The Jeep also struck a heavy duty flatbed truck that was heading east.

The crash caused the semi to lose control and come to rest blocking all lanes of Highway 20, as well as spilling industrial aluminum sheeting that it was hauling.

Image: Racine County Sheriff’s Office

Responding crews spent over three hours cleaning up a large amount of oil that spilled on the roadway, along with removing the vehicles and debris.

Highway 20 reopened to traffic just after 10 a.m. Highway 45 reopened to traffic just after 1:15 p.m.

The sheriff’s office is thanking the public for their cooperation and patience while the scene was being cleared.