MILWAUKEE — One of the highest recruits in Wisconsin high school basketball history has yet to make a decision on where he will play next season, but University of Wisconsin Milwaukee is still in the mix.

Patrick Baldwin Jr, the son of UWM Head Coach Pat Baldwin, is the fourth highest recruit in the country for next season. He is considering UWM, Duke, Michigan, Kentucky and Georgetown.

“We have no idea, at our house, when any type of decision is going to be made,” Baldwin told WTMJ’s Scott Warras.

The situation may be unique, but Baldwin says he wants his son to make the best decision for his life today and moving forward.

Here is the entire interview from WTMJ Nights: