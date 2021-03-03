



















Have you ever had just one of those days?

Maybe it was a bad day at the office, you’re dealing with a breakup, or maybe you’ve had enough of living in a pandemic and you just need to let it out.

There’s now a business in Butler were you can safely let out all your pent-up anger and frustration.

It’s called Rage Room MKE.

Chief Smashing Officer at Rage Room MKE Pat Nienow says they’ve created a safe space to let it all out.

“Basically, anything you were told not to break as a kid, you can break it here,” said Nienow.

The business partners with Camo Crew Junk Removal, so there’s an endless supply of breakables for people to choose from.

So what kind of stuff do people break?

“It can be dressers, end tables, kitchen tables, basically any type of wood furniture. Sometimes we’ll get wood cabinets in and then we also have a lot of smalls that you can break like plates, cups, glasses and vases.”

So if you’re feeling the need to smash something and take a moment to go nuts- Rage Room MKE might be just the thing to soothe your weary soul.

You can learn more about Rage Room MKE by clicking HERE.