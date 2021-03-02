Brewers fall to the Oakland A’s on Tuesday, but that doesn’t matter… BASEBALL IS BACK!

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 02: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers in action against the Oakland Athletics in the fourth inning during the MLB spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix on March 02, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 02: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers bats against the Oakland Athletics in the fourth inning during the MLB spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix on March 02, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 02: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers is congratulated after his double against the Oakland Athletics in the fourth inning during the MLB spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix on March 02, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 02: Jacob Wilson #60 of the Oakland Athletics throws to first base in the seventh inning during the MLB spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix on March 02, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 02: Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers is congratulated after his double by Tyrone Taylor #15 against the Oakland Athletics in the fourth inning during the MLB spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix on March 02, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 02: Avisail Garcia #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers catches a fly ball in the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics during the MLB spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix on March 02, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 02: Buddy Reed #72 of the Oakland Athletics reacts after his home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning during the MLB spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix on March 02, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 02: Orlando Arcia #3 of the Milwaukee Brewers blows a bubble in the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics during the MLB spring training game at American Family Fields of Phoenix on March 02, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)