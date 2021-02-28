The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works is accepting proposals for the Milwaukee Active Streets 2021 program.

They are asking for community-based organizations to propose a location where vehicle traffic will be limited or prohibited. This is done to encourage people to use the street for walking, biking, running, jogging and other physical activities.

Locations that get selected will receive up to $5,000 to conduct outreach and programming, monitor Active Streets-related infrastructure, and provide community feedback to the Department of Public Works.

Milwaukee DPW says the 2021 program comes after the success of the 2020 program, which was done in partnership with Milwaukee County Parks. A survey found 72-percent of those who responded supported continuing the program beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information and application forms can be found here.

This program is different from the City of Milwaukee Active Streets for Business program, which creates additional outdoor spaces for bars and restaurants.