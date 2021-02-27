Five people are injured after four shootings took place in Milwaukee Saturday morning.

According to Milwaukee Police:

The first took place around 8:06 a.m. on the 1300 block of West Concordia Avenue when multiple suspects fired several shots towards individuals who were outside. Two Milwaukee men, ages 39 and 50, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The second took place around 8:30 a.m. when the department got word of a 39-year-old Milwaukee man who walked into a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Police are still determining where the shooting took place and what circumstances led to it.

The third took place around 10:12 a.m. on the 2800 block of West Ruby Avenue. A 30-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was last reported in stable condition.

The fourth took place around 10:17 a.m. when the department got word of a 40-year-old Milwaukee man who walked into a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was last reported in stable condition. Police are still determining where this shooting occurred and what circumstances led to it.

For all shootings, Milwaukee Police continue to search for suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be provided to Milwaukee Crime Stoppers by calling 414-224-8477 or through the P3 Tips app.