With temperatures warming above freezing, snow packs and ice are melting across Wisconsin.

The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works is asking people to help them keep streets clean and avoid street flooding.

They want people to help their road crews clear snow, ice and debris away from storm sewer inlets and catch basins, with a focus on low-lying areas and known ponding problem areas.

The DPW adds it is also critical to have proper water draining where a water main break, as this could contribute to ponding in the street. Milwaukee Water Works crews will use available equipment to remove snow and open catch basins when responding to leaks in the street, but that can take time away from fixing the break.

The DPW is encouraging people and neighbors to adopt a storm drain near their homes and businesses to assist them.

They are also asking people to help clear snow and ice from hydrants, which will help the Milwaukee Fire Department maintain access to water in case of a fire.

If ponding is occurring on a street, people are asked to contact the City’s 24 hour resource at 286-2489, online via Click4Action, or through the MKE Mobile Action app.