MILWAUKEE- Another festival is pulling the plug on a summertime staple. Organizers for Festa Italiana say they’ve made the decision to cancel this year’s festival due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has impacted virtually every business and industry across the country. Around the world festivals, sporting events, conferences, and community celebrations have been cancelled, or postponed, due to lingering effects of this virus,” Italian Community Center President Joe Emanuele said. “Unfortunately Festa Italiana in Milwaukee is among the festivals that will have to wait until next year.”

This marks the 2nd year in a row Festa will not take place on the Henry Maier Festival Grounds.

