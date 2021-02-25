As COVID-19 vaccine distribution continues, anticipation is growing that businesses will be able to return to some level of normalcy as they operate during the pandemic.

Tim Sheehy, President of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, discussed this during the WTMJ Roundtable: Vacs Facts Thursday. He says businesses will need to address two factors in order to succeed once the pandemic eases.

“The first is the confidence that their employees have that the work environment they’re going back is going to be safe,” says Sheehy. “The second issues for companies, especially those that have direct consumer, is the confidence of the consumer. I’m not talking about their confidence in the economy, but their confidence to go out and do things that the companies can reach them as customers on. Whether that is going to a Brewers game, going to a restaurant, traveling, doing those kinds of things.”

Sheehy addressed how workplaces may change their layout in two ways to help their employees feel safe after the pandemic eases. “One is that people want to create offices where there is the ability to social distance,” says Sheehy. “The second thing is that we have learned that the world of work is going to change. Giving people the ability to work part-time at home and part at the office is going to make for a better workplace experience, making for a more productive work experience, and that’s going to flow into how people set up their offices, the space they need, and how they utilize it.”

Sheehy also provided his thoughts on how businesses will help people feel comfortable being at their business, whether businesses will require their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and if mask wearing is needed even after herd immunity is reached.

