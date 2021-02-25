MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers today announced the 2021 Spring Training broadcast schedule, which features 12 games televised on FOX Sports Wisconsin (rebranding as Bally Sports Wisconsin in the coming months), 18 radio broadcasts (13 on Newsradio 620 WTMJ and the Brewers Radio Network; five on 94.5 ESPN) and five webcasts on brewers.com.

“It’s been a long wait, but the return of Brewers baseball with fans in the stands is right around the corner,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President – Business Operations. “We know how excited our fans are for baseball to be back, and we all look forward to watching and listening to Brewers games when we can’t be there in person.”

The first game of the 2021 Spring Training schedule against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, Feb. 28 will be broadcast on 94.5 ESPN and the Brewers Radio Network. Fans will hear the beloved Bob Uecker on air on Newsradio 620 WTMJ for the Tuesday, March 2 game against the Oakland Athletics and most Brewers home games thereafter. Uecker is joined in the booth by Jeff Levering and Lane Grindle.

“Our fans and advertising partners are excited to welcome back the soundtrack of summer with Bob, Jeff and Lane in Milwaukee on WTMJ and across the state on the Brewers Radio Network,” said Steve Wexler, WTMJ and ESPN Vice President and Market Manager.

“We are honored to be able to extend our long-term partnership with the Brewers, beginning with Cactus League games next week. There is something special about Spring Training Baseball, the start of a new season seems to bring a sense of hope,” said Mike Dimond, FOX Sports Wisconsin Senior Vice President and General Manager.

The first televised game will take place on FOX Sports Wisconsin (a simulcast via FOX Sports San Diego) on Wednesday, March 3, when the Crew takes on the San Diego Padres at Peoria (also available on 94.5 ESPN). The Brewers’ television broadcast team, consisting of Brian Anderson, Bill Schroeder, Jeff Levering and Sophia Minnaert, will report for 10 games throughout camp, the first of which will take place on Thursday, March 4 when the Brewers host the Cleveland Indians at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

The last broadcast of the Cactus League schedule will be on Saturday, March 27.

You can download a copy of the Brewers spring training broadcast schedule here.