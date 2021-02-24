WAUKESHA — A famous deep-dish pizza establishment is adding another location in southeast Wisconsin.

According to the restaurant, they will open up a delivery/takeout only location in Waukesha this fall, marking the fourth in our area. Back in 2019, the first location was opened in Fox Point, the second in Brookfield in August of 2020 and the third in Greenfield in January of 2021.

“Our partners up north have been critical to our recipe for success. We’ve been sourcing our cheese from the same dairy farmers in Wisconsin for nearly 50 years,” said the founder of the company’s son, Marc Malnati, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to serve our deep dish and provide jobs in the Waukesha area and become part of the vibrant community.”

Around 50 employees will be hired for this location.