MILWAUKEE- The Bucks will kick off the second half of their season at Fiserv Forum against the New York Knicks on March 11th.

The NBA released post All-Star game schedules this afternoon. You can find the Bucks schedule here.

The Bucks schedule is highlighted by nationally televised games against the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Boston Celtics. The team’s final game of the regular season will be on the road in Chicago taking on the Bulls on May 16th.

All Bucks games can be heard on 620 WTMJ AM or 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee.