15-time major golf champion Tiger Woods was injured in a single-vehicle rollover car crash in Los Angeles Tuesday morning.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported that the vehicle sustained major damage and Woods was removed from the wreck with the “jaws of life”. He was then transported to a local hospital.

In a statement to Golf Digest, Woods’ agent said his client suffered multiple leg injuries and is currently in surgery. His injuries are said to be “moderate to critical.”

Woods was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. An investigation is underway.

Chopper footage of Tiger Woods car crash courtesy of @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/Jth3wVXoUf — Nick Van Wagenen (@MKEnick) February 23, 2021

Statement from the PGA TOUR on Tiger Woods.



Woods was involved in a single-car accident this morning in California and suffered multiple leg injuries. pic.twitter.com/iEx6QUiKcN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 23, 2021

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Check back for more details.