Wisconsin taxpayers are footing the bill for a couple of election related complaints. Journal Sentinel reporter Patrick Marley tells Wisconsin’s Morning News that Republican Election Commission member Dean Knudson believes the Presidential results were certified prematurely.

Meanwhile, a group called Law Forward has complained to the elections commission asking them to investigate if a group of Republicans engaged in possible fraud for meeting on Dec. 14th to purportedly cast their electoral votes for former President Trump.

