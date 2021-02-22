The folks who gave motorcycle fans the Fat Boy, Soft-Tail and the Electra Glide have big hopes for their latest offering.

“I think it’s the most important product launch since the 1980s,” Mark Gardiner of BikeWriter.com tells WTMJ.

Harley Davidson unveils the ‘Pan America’ adventure touring bike today.

“It’s Harley’s opportunity to do two things. One is bring a new, different kind of buyer into the dealership. And also, a lot of Harley riders are really serious about touring. They put a lot of miles on their bike. And those people, some of their friends are buying these competing adventure touring bikes. And they’re seeing people out riding these adventure touring bikes. And they’re realizing that even if you never take this thing down a fire road, they’re incredibly comfortable and competent bikes to ride for long distances on the road.”

The Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special models will arrive at Harley-Davidson dealerships in Spring 2021.

