DENVER — A scary situation high in the sky over Denver Saturday afternoon, as one of the engines on a Boeing Triple-7 exploded mid flight.

WATCH HERE:

Flight 328 @united engine caught fire. my parents are on this flight 🙃🙃 everyone’s okay though! pic.twitter.com/cBt82nIkqb — michaela🦋 (@michaelagiulia) February 20, 2021

Reports say debris from the engine caused damage to multiple buildings in a Denver suburb.

No one was hurt, and the plan was able to land safely.