MILWAUKEE – People with respiratory illnesses are being asked to limit time spent outside this weekend as an Air Quality Alert remains in effect.

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn says the recent cold is a contributing factor.

“A lot of us have been heating our homes which doesn’t produce a lot of stuff in the air, but for example, fire places do produce a lot of smoke. And all of that smoke goes up away from your house and doesn’t go very far when you don’t have any wind.”

The Air Quality Alert will be in effect through 3:00 p.m. Sunday.