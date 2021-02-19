Power has been mostly restored for residents in Texas now- after several days without heat or electricity but the water crisis continues for millions of people in the Lone Star State.

The prolonged cold, snow, and ice have broken water mains and burst pipes.

President of Mid City Corporation and master plumber Tom Zoulek says first things first when dealing with a disaster of this magnitude.

“You have to start with controlling the water and getting it shut off; figuring out what’s frozen and what’s not frozen, shutting off systems and then working your way to see what’s been damaged and what isn’t damaged,” Zoulek said.

He says buildings and structures in Texas are not constructed to withstand ongoing cold winter weather.

“A lot of their water meters are located just below grade or on the side of the house and the plumbing inside of the house a lot of times is in the outside walls. Those walls aren’t insulated like here in Wisconsin.”

Zoulek says there are a lot of variables to take into account but some people could be without water for weeks.

You can hear more by clicking on the audio player above.