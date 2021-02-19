A school that focuses on elementary and middle school education for students on the autism specturm is asking for the public’s help as they recover from losing their Mount Pleasant campus due to this week’s snow storm.

On Tuesday, Sonnenberg Schools told its students and their parents they would not have classes that day. Jennifer Hawley, whose son goes to the school, tells WTMJ the initial information was that the snow caused a water line break that caused damage inside the school.

“Later that same day we found out a little bit more that the water damage had been much more extensive,” says Hawley, “and that school was going to switch to virtual for a definite period of time until we could figure out what was happening.”

On Thursday, the school confirmed that the roof collapsed, causing a water main break that damaged the inside of the school. The fire department has condemned the building, preventing the school from using not just the building, but all the equipment and supplies that were inside.

Early in the morning on Tuesday, February 16th, our Mount Pleasant campus for Sonnenberg Schools and Sonnenberg… Posted by Sonnenberg Schools on Thursday, February 18, 2021

Hawley says the change back to a virtual learning environment is not the most ideal for her son. She had transferred him from a public school to Sonnenberg last fall so that there was in-person teaching available for him.

“My son has really flourished since he started Sonnenberg,” says Hawley. “Just such a different way of doing school for kids like him versus public schools because there’s an education program where students are able to work at their own individual pace (and) individual track. Just having the social equivalence with you to be with kids that are in the same spectrum, same pace as you has been really great for them.”

As Sonnenberg Schools is working with their insurance company to cover damages, they are also working to find a new space for its Mount Pleasant campus. Even after a place is found, they are turning to the public to help them fill their new space with equipment and supplies lost in the roof collapse.

Hawley says that includes an Amazon Wish List that will allow people to purchase items directly for the school, such as desks, storage bins, chairs, tables, school supplies, cleaning supplies, toys and other items. People can also use Amazon Smile and select Sonnenberg Schools as the organization that will send donations to.

“The school has also set up a PayPal account where people can donate money, so we can get the school rolling as soon as possible,” says Hawley. “Hopefully we can rebuild bigger, better and stronger and turn tragedy into triumph. That’s really my hope.”