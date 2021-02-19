One person is found dead after a house fire in the Village of Vernon Friday morning.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office says the initial call came in around 10:45 a.m. on Valley View Road near Knoll Drive. Law enforcement arriving at the scene saw flames coming from the home and attached garage.

An investigation found an adult male dead inside the home. The Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office is determining the cause of death.

Fire departments responding to the scene included Village of Vernon, City of Brookfield, City of New Berlin, Town of Brookfield, Village of Big Bend, Village of Waukesha, Mukwonago, Tess Corners, Waterford, Tichigan, Wind Lake, North Prairie, Eagle and Lake Country.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as an investigation continues. The sheriff’s office is receiving assistance from the State Fire Marshals Office.