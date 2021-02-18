MADISON- The State Department of Health says a new website will help organize results and cut some of the confusion out of setting up a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

Department of Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk says the Wisconsin Vaccine Registry will provide a one-stop-shop for all things vaccine, from scheduling appointments, to tracking time between your first and second doses.

“It will screen for eligibility, it will guide people in making an appointment and it will then serve as an efficient way once you arrive at your appointment to connect your information with the vaccinators and track your information,” Van Dijk said.

For those who are not eligible yet for the vaccine, Van Dijk says entering your information will put you on a notification list and the state will notify you when you do become eligible.

The DHS plans to launch the registry on March 1st. You can find more information here.

On Thursday Wisconsin reported 733 new COVID-19 cases as well as 18 new deaths.