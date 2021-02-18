It may not seem like much for Wisconsinites, but for Texas, this weather is turning deadly.

AUSTIN, TX – FEBRUARY 15: Pedestrians walk on along a snow-covered street on February 15, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather to Texas, causing traffic delays and power outages, and storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TX – FEBRUARY 15: Cars drive Northbound on I-35 on February 15, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather to Texas, causing traffic delays and power outages, and storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH, TX – FEBRUARY 16: Pike Electric service trucks line up after a snow storm on February 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 16: Victor Zelaya chops firewood for cooking during power outage caused by the winter storm on February 16, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather, power outages and traffic accidents to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 16: A cycad tree is seen covered by ice and snow on February 16, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather, power outages and traffic accidents to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 16: (EDITOR’S NOTE – Alternate crop) Karla Perez and Esperanza Gonzalez warm up by a barbecue grill during power outage caused by the winter storm on February 16, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather, power outages and traffic accidents to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TX – FEBRUARY 17, 2021: People wait in long lines at an H-E-B grocery store in Austin, Texas on February 17, 2021. Millions of Texans are still without water and electric as winter storms continue. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Orlando Flores, who recently moved to Chicago from Texas, digs out his wife’s car after it was buried in snow on February 16, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago residents are working to recover after a snowstorm coupled with lake-effect snow dumped more than 17 inches in some areas of the city since yesterday. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TX – FEBRUARY 17, 2021: A sign states that a Fiesta Mart is closed because of a power outage in Austin, Texas on February 17, 2021. Millions of Texans are still without water and electric as winter storms continue. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TX – FEBRUARY 17, 2021: People wait in long lines at an H-E-B grocery store in Austin, Texas on February 17, 2021. Millions of Texans are still without water and electric as winter storms continue. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TX – FEBRUARY 17, 2021: A homeless camp under a bridge on I-35 in Austin, Texas on February 17, 2021. Millions of Texans are still without water and electric as winter storms continue. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, TX – FEBRUARY 17, 2021: Ice underneath the bridge on I-35 in Austin, Texas on February 17, 2021. Millions of Texans are still without water and electric as winter storms continue. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)