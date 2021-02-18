MILWAUKEE- Old World 3rd Street is no more. A multi-year push to get the stretch of road between W. McKinley Avenue and West Wisconsin Avenue named in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr came to a head this afternoon when Mayor Tom Barrett signed the legislation officially renaming the street.

The push, which was sponsored by all 15 Milwaukee Aldermen, and passed unanimously earlier this month, was led by Alderwoman Milele Coggs.

“It’s beautiful to see us all come together to recognize that in this moment, at this time, there need not be division, that we can be united in the understanding that there can be one King Drive that connects it all,” Coggs said. “I am glad to be a part of this and I think everybody who wrote a support letter, who wrote to their alderman in support and everybody who fought for several years for this to become a reality.”

Upon approving the name change the city said it would work with businesses along the route to change their mailing addresses to reflect the new name.