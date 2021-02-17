WEAC’s Ted Kraig says in order to get all schools back to in person learning at the end of President Biden’s first 100 days some districts need to use already available federal funds to follow CDC guidelines on safely re-opening.

Kraig says some districts still need to update their HVAC systems to properly filter the air to prevent aerosol spread of the virus, institute surveillance testing to make certain there isn’t asymptomatic spread and supplying staff with high quality N95 masks.

Vaccinating teachers is a positive step but Kraig says there remain concerns about new variants and the transmission among children. There isn’t currently a vaccine for children under age 16.

