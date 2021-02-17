GREENFIELD, Wis. — All of this snow has to go somewhere.

Over a foot of snow was dumped across parts of southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, and some businesses say they’re running out of room.

“There’s just so much snow this year,” said Brad Davis, who owns Davis Seasonal Maintenance in West Milwaukee. “The volume that we move from the front to the back, it’s just astronomical.”

Davis says they serve a number of businesses, many of which are looking to free up parking.

“We do some businesses that have parking structures and every spot is money,” Davis said. “We either move it on property or take it off property [to other sites], and some of them haven’t moved snow in 15 to 20 years.”

He says this year they’re getting creative with where they’re piling the massive mounds. Often times they’ll work with other contractors and businesses to make sure the snow is stowed in a safe spot.

“Environmentally we don’t want to take the snow that’s saturated with a lot of the salt, road debris, oil and just dump it into our waterways,” Davis said. “Another big factor is if we do get warmer weather…and it starts to rain, you have to think of flooding. It really causes a huge problem just because of the runoff.”

Barring anymore snow, Davis expects to keep relocating it off of properties for another week or two.

“We just don’t have an opportunity for it to melt down naturally,” he said.

