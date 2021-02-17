Gov. Evers says he is confident common ground can be reached with GOP leadership over his two-year budget proposal.

“I think there is a lot of room for agreement here,” Evers told WTMJ’s Steve Scaffidi on Wednesday. “I think there are many (items in the plan) they agree with, but obviously they want to play hardball.”

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos was critical of the plan, telling reporters Tuesday the GOP legislature would have to start from scratch. Republicans aren’t expected to support a repeal of Act 10, which Evers included.

“We’re taking a step to make sure that people not only have bargaining rights, but also the ability to have voice in their workplace,” Evers argued. “It’s common sense.”

Evers was asked about a push by the legislature to reopen all schools to in-person learning.

“The local school boards need to make that ultimate decision,” he explained. “They know how easy or difficult it would be to mitigate in their buildings. It varies from district to district. (But) most schools will be opened in some fashion in the very near future.”