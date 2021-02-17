American’s who are uninsured now have another 3 months to buy Affordable Care Act coverage. The special enrollment period runs through May 15th.

It’s all part of an executive order on healthcare that President Biden signed at the beginning of his presidency.

“Of the executive order the main substantive action so far, is to add this new or additional enrollment period for the next 90 days. The overall goal of Bidencare is to expand access and get a public option is possible,” said PCS Advisers Paul Seegert.

Seegert says anyone can sign up for the ACA but qualifying for a subsidy would depend on your income level.

“If you’re a single person with an income up to $51,000 or a family of 4 up to $104,800 likely you’re going to get a subsidy or even have all of the premium covered.”

Seegert warns that although more people will likely be eligible for subsidies, if you are shopping around and you’re offered insurance through your employer, make sure that you take into account how much of the premium your company is covering.

To listen to the full interview, click on the audio player above.

Click HERE to enroll in Affordable Care Act health insurance coverage.